Rail, Air And Sea Services Between The UK And France Resume This Morning.

The British Military have joined NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to carry out rapid tests on stranded lorry drivers. Thousands of vehicles have been stuck there since the border shut on Sunday with Priti Patel letting slip there are ‘ ten times more’ lorries parked up as the government are saying.

The border closure had left more than 3,000 trucks stranded as the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel were shut to outbound traffic. Some drivers slept in their trucks for two nights. More broadly, the supply chain in Europe was disrupted, and industry experts warned that the effects would continue to ripple across the continent for days.