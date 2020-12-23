Rail, Air And Sea Services Between The UK And France Resume This Morning.
Rail, air and sea services between the UK and France were allowed to resume this morning after the French government agreed to ease its travel ban on the UK. French citizens. British nationals living in France and hauliers are among those now able to travel – as long as they have had a negative test within the last 72 hours.
The British Military have joined NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to carry out rapid tests on stranded lorry drivers. Thousands of vehicles have been stuck there since the border shut on Sunday with Priti Patel letting slip there are ‘ ten times more’ lorries parked up as the government are saying.
The border closure had left more than 3,000 trucks stranded as the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel were shut to outbound traffic. Some drivers slept in their trucks for two nights. More broadly, the supply chain in Europe was disrupted, and industry experts warned that the effects would continue to ripple across the continent for days.
Despite France and UK reaching an agreement, more than 50 other countries, including Italy, India and Pakistan, are still continuing to block travellers from the UK.
