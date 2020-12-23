Purchase and sale of assets forming part of an inheritance

Question: Dear lawyer, we write with regards to my mother’s estate as she has passed away and left a property in Spain.

A neighbour wants to buy it, although we have not yet signed any inheritance documents in Spain. Is it possible to reach an agreement on the purchase or sale of inheritance assets even if we have not yet signed the inheritance documents?

Answer:

In response to your question, we must say that;

In the event that the heirs agree, then YES, is possible. That is, you can sign contracts for the sale of assets that are part of the inheritance, part of the estate. Even if the corresponding acceptance and adjudication of inheritance deed has not been signed. But to avoid problems, all the heirs must be in agreement to the sale.

The reason is that although the formal adjudication of the inheritance has not occurred, (normally this is formalised when signing before a notary public), the heirs who accept the inheritance are owners from the moment of death.

Not only is it possible, but it is very common as it is reasonable to try to get some returns on the assets of the inheritance. Thus, it is possible to agree, for example, to letting an inherited property, to obtain rental income.

Signature of the deed of sale at the same time as the inheritance deed.

Payment of Inheritance Tax

One of the main reasons, to agree to the private sale of a property before even formally inheriting, is to make funds available in order to pay inheritance taxes.

Thus, it is very common for the heirs to agree in a private contract to sell and for that contract to be signed, before the signing before a notary of the deed awarding the inheritance.

This even happens before the property appears in the Land Registry in the name of the heirs.

Thus, in these cases, normally, the deed of acceptance and award of inheritance will be signed before the notary on the same day and the deed of sale singed later.

Normally, it will be money from the sale price itself, that will be used to pay the inheritance taxes.

In these cases, it is essential that the parties are duly legally advised, as there are several potential risks;

If the inheritance deed is not registered for any reason: defect on the deed, lack of documentation, problem with inheritance tax, etc., the sale that depends on it may be frustrated.

Thus, the deed of sale, can only be registered, if the inheritance is registered before, so expert legal advice is essential.

We also recommend that the transaction to be guaranteed, with a retention of the price.

That is to say, that the sale price is retained by the notary, or the parties’ lawyers. All this, with the idea of ensuring that the inheritance tax is paid which likewise ensures that the inheritance deed is finally registered.

Conclusion.

Although it is possible to agree purchase or sale of inheritance assets, even before formally signing the inheritance papers, a series of precautions must be taken to ensure the success of the two operations.

