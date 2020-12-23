POPE FRANCIS Rumoured To Be Resigning After Christmas, according to sources at The Vatican

Austen Ivereigh, works closely with the Vatican and is the former Director for Public Affairs of Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, the previous Archbishop of Westminster, and has said of Pope Francis, “I don’t think there’s ever been any doubt that he will resign in 2020”.

-- Advertisement --



He continued, “He made clear from the beginning, that he regarded Pope Benedict’s XVI act as a prophetic act of great modesty, and he would have absolutely no problem in doing the same. What was interesting was he said to Mexican television in 2014 that he believed that he would have a short papacy of about five years”, which has led to suggestions the Pope might well suddenly resign after Christmas.

Following the controversial resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the first time in 500 years that such a thing had happened, and the 83-year-old became head of the Catholic Church, a close source at the time claimed Pope Francis would only serve for seven years, as he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Pope Benedict XVI.

Interviewed by Valentina Alazraki, on the Mexican TV show ‘Noticieros Televisa’, when asked about his papacy, Pope Francis responded, “I have the feeling that my pontificate will be brief, four or five years. I do not know, or two, three. Well, two have already passed. It’s like a little vague feeling, but I have the feeling that the Lord puts me here for a brief thing and not more”.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pope Francis Rumoured To Be Resigning After Christmas”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.