Police Scotland Faces Legal Action Over A Mother Left Dying In Her Car For Three Days

Police Scotland is facing legal action after The Crown Office launched formal proceedings against them, according to The Daily Record, about an accident in 2015, on the M9, in which two people, John Yuill, aged 28, and Lamara Bell, aged 25 died, on their way home from a camping trip in Falkirk.

Witnesses to the accident called the police after John’s Renault Clio left the M9 motorway, near Stirling, plunged down an embankment, hitting into some trees, but it was three days before police actually arrived, by which time, John was dead, and Lamara died in the hospital later, after which an official accident inquiry took place, but it has been a five-year wait for the families of this tragedy to wait for legal proceedings to begin.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, Police Scotland’s most senior officer, has been notified by The Royal Advocate that the case has been commenced against them, and it is highly likely that Livingstone, although not chief of police at the time of the accident, will have to answer charges on behalf of Police Scotland.

