Police find 1,000 marijuana plants at Spanish villa

Police find almost 1,000 marijuana plants during a raid at a Spanish villa in Girona.

THE National Police shut down the plantation and seized 934 marijuana plants being grown at the property on an urbanisation in Castell-Platja d’Aro.

Officers arrested a person believed to be in charge of the plantation, who had a fraudulent electrical connection and had set up high-tech video surveillance cameras in and around the villa.

Investigations began in June when Sant Feliu de Guíxols police station received reports from neighbours about activities related to drug trafficking.

After watching the property, police suspected it as being used to cultivate marijuana and it was raided at dawn on December 11.

Police have now revealed that in addition to 934 plants, they seized 80 lights, 26 refrigeration and air circulation devices, extractors, filters and more than 100 transformers, among other electrical devices.

It’s estimated the electrical fraud is worth €112,098 with 729,270 kWh used, aside from the risk of overload and fire.

The raid took place less than a week after another crop with almost 500 plants was dismantled in Lloret de Mar.

