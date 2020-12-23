‘POINTLESS’ Presenter Richard Osman Tops UK Christmas Book Sales, beating Barack Obama and David Williams



The co-presenter of TV game show ‘Pointless’, Richard Osman, has topped the UK Christmas book sales chart with his very first novel, selling an incredible 134,514 copies of ‘The Thursday Book Club’, in only seven days, making him the first-ever first-time author to achieve that feat.

According to Nielsen BookScan, who monitor UK book sales, Omsan’s mystery novel, outsold Barack Obama’s memoir, ‘A Promised Land’, which sold 66,531 copies, in second place, with David Walliams, who had the No1 book for three out of the previous four Christmases, in third, selling 55,129 copies of his children’s book, ‘Code Name Bananas’.

Osman, who unknown to many, is the brain behind such TV hits as ‘Deal Or No Deal’, and ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’, announced earlier this week that he was stepping down from his role as technical director for Endemol, but will be continuing as co-host of BBC daytime quiz show, ‘Pointless’, along with Alexander Arnold.

Richard has also revealed that legendary film-maker, Steven Spielberg, has contacted him, asking about making ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ into a movie, saying recently on Good Morning Britain, “Spielberg is the greatest film director of all. I’m the guy who made ‘Total Wipeout’ and ‘Deal or No Deal’, he’s the guy who made ‘Jaws’. I was in the office of someone who sells film rights. I was thrilled”.