Paragliding Santa rescued after getting caught in overhead power lines

A paragliding Santa had to be rescued after getting caught in overhead power lines.

THE daredevil dressed in Father Christmas’s traditional suit managed to get himself tangled precariously in power lines in Rio Linda, California, on Sunday, December 20, prompting a rescue operation.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Santa impersonator was trapped for over an hour.

Tweeting a video and photographs of the rescue mission, the fire department said: “That moment when your training pays off #SantasHelpers”.

“We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh!”

