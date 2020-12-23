Over £500k worth of drugs found in pizza boxes in Tameside raids

OVER £500k worth of drugs found in pizza boxes have been seized following raids in Tameside, Greater Manchester on Wednesday, December 23.
Two warrants were executed at addresses on Market Street, Hollingworth, where a substantial amount of suspected cocaine, cannabis and cash was found.
A total of nine pizza boxes containing one kilo of suspected cocaine in each were discovered along with other drugs making the street value worth at an approximate of over £500,000.
The suspected cocaine was pressed into blocks with signature imprints.
Three men, aged 39, 20 and 19, have all been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs. They remain in custody at this time.
Detective Constable Jake Orr, of GMP’s Tameside Challenger Team, said: “Today’s warrants have led to a substantial find and are a huge step in our on-going commitment to tackling drugs and the distribution of them across Greater Manchester.
“There is always a lot of work going on behind the scenes to tackle drugs and I would ask the community to come forward with any information that may assist us.
“Any information or concerns may be vital to our on-going investigations and residents can report anything by calling 101.”
