OVER ONE MILLION residents of Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires were affected by a massive power cut that caused traffic chaos and Metro disruptions.

-- Advertisement --



A power cut in the South American metropolis plunged hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses into darkness on Tuesday. The blackout caused at least two Metro lines to grind to a halt while failing traffic lights caused traffic gridlock across the Argentine capital.

Over one million people in the south-central area of Buenos Aires were left without power, according to energy company Edesur, who said that the blackout was caused by a substation fire.

Power cuts are not uncommon in Argentina during the summer, as the hot weather brings a spike in demand for air conditioning and other uses. In June 2019 tens of millions of people across the country and neighbouring Uruguay were left without power during a massive blackout.

By Tuesday evening, authorities reported that power had been restored across the city. Energy Minister Dario Martinez warned the local Clarin newspaper in October that Buenos Aires residents could expect “many power cuts” due to inadequate investments.

With over 15 million residents across its metropolitan area, Buenos Aires is the fifth-largest city in the Americas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One Million Argentinians Hit by Buenos Aires Power Cut”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.