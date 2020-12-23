THREE nursing homes under investigation for abuse in Spain’s Seville

Head of the Elderly and Disability Sector of the Prosecutor’s Office in Seville, Norberto Sotomayor, has opened an investigation into two directors of three different nursing homes for the alleged crimes of humiliating residents by providing inappropriate food and even expired medication.

-- Advertisement --



As well as accusations relating to falsifying official documents, the directors are being investigated for subjecting residents to “dire” living conditions, being left “without sheets or blankets” and administering “non-prescribed, expired, or inappropriate doses” of medication. The centres are also being questioned about providing “inadequate” food for the residents.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that, in this second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, 184 deaths have already been registered in the residences for the elderly in the province and another six in the residences for disability, which makes a total of 190 deaths in both centers since the end of August.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nursing Homes Under Investigation For Abuse In Spain’s Seville”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.