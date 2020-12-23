NORFOLK Fishermen’s Boat Blown Up By World War Two Explosive caught up in their fishing nets



Seven crab fishermen, on the 42ft Galwad-Y-Mor, while fishing 25 miles north of Cromer, Norfolk, at around 11.20am last Tuesday, had their 13-year-old boat blown out of the water, when their nets are believed to have snagged an unexploded World War Two bomb or mine, with the device exploding underneath the vessel, throwing it up into the air.

-- Advertisement --



The crew of five Latvians, and two British fishermen, were reportedly hauling in their crab pot nets when the explosion took place and a report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said the captain immediately gave the crew the order to abandon ship after water flooded into the engine room, with the rescue vessel, Esvagt Njord, picking up the men from their liferafts.

Three of the men suffered life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital in Hull by a coastguard helicopter, while the Cromer lifeboat transported the other four men ashore and transferred them to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Norfolk Fishermen’s Boat Blown Up By World War Two Explosive”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.