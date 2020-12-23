NICOLA STURGEON Photographed Breaking Her Own Covid-19 Rules In A Bar after a funeral last Friday
The Scottish Sun newspaper has reported how Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was caught out breaking her own Covid-19 rules, publishing photographs of her, after attending a funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, last Friday, December 18, standing chatting with three women in the Stable Bar and Restaurant, in Mortonhall, Edinburgh, without wearing her facemask.
The rules in Scotland state that drinkers must always wear a facemask unless they are seated, and Sturgeon, after the Scottish Sun photos went out, made a statement, “Last Friday while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry. I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself and I’m sorry”.
