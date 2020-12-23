Murder Inquiry Launched over Death in Clydebank

A MURDER inquiry has been launched over a death in Clydebank in a “targeted attack”.

A call was made to emergency services at just past midnight on Monday December 21, where a “targeted attack” has left one man dead and another injured in Perth Crescent.

The men, aged 25 and 34, were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries, where the younger man unfortunately died. Police have now launched a murder investigation. The victim has been named as Billy McGuire, and the 34 year-old has not yet been named, but he is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Alan McAlpine, Detective chief inspector, said, “There were a number of people within the house when two men entered the property and became involved in altercation with Mr McGuire and the 34-year-old man. The two men responsible then made off from the house.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace them as soon as soon as possible and we would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously, or contact the Police directly.

