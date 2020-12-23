Murcia willing to create “health bubbles” for potential Covid carriers

THE President of the Community of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, announced on Tuesday, December 22, that they are willing to create “health bubbles” for potential Covid carriers blocked in the UK.

López Miras said the bubbles would be created “in which [the people] will be given all kinds of tests and examinations to certify that, on their arrival in the Region of Murcia, they will not transmit the virus, if any of them have contracted it”.

The President recognised that the situation of the lorry drivers trapped in the United Kingdom is “dramatic and unacceptable”, and furthermore, he described it as a “humanitarian emergency”.

“We are talking about around 1,500 people abandoned in the gutters, without a place to rest or wait for them and without access to washing or maintenance areas,” he said.

López Miras continued: “Thousands of Spaniards cannot be abandoned to their fate, who will not only spend Christmas far from their homes, but who are not even clear about when they will be able to return or in what condition they will spend these days.”

For this reason, the Murcia President explained, “we are going to try to help, within our means, the Murcians who are forced to spend these days in a lorry which has been blocked by the inaction of Spanish and European diplomacy”, while stressing that the sector “has all the support of the Government of the Region of Murcia for any action we can take”.

In a tweet, the President of Murcia said: “Absolute support of @regiondemurcia to the road transport sector. There are 1,500 Murcian truckers trapped in the UK experiencing a dramatic situation and a humanitarian emergency. Diplomatic action by the central government and the European authorities is urgent.”

He expressed that the United Kingdom is one of the main destinations of the fruit and vegetable sector and the second-largest destination for exports from the Region of Murcia by road, with some 8,000 operations a year transporting 638,079 tonnes representing 707 million euros.

For its part, the transport sector groups together more than 1,300 companies and 8,000 vehicles, including the largest fleet of refrigerated vehicles in Spain.

