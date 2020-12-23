National Police have arrested a minor in Barcelona accused of manufacturing counterfeit euro notes and selling them online.

AS reported by the police authorities, the young suspect moved to a town near the Catalan capital where he allegedly manufactured counterfeit notes of 10, 20 and 50 and sold them online to buyers in various countries including the UK and Portugal.

-- Advertisement --



Sources claim he also gave forgery courses online and revealed where to buy the necessary material and how to make counterfeit notes.

The National Analysis Centre of the Bank of Spain determined the counterfeit notes are “very good quality forgery”, describing the illegal activities as “very dangerous” due to the difficulty in detecting the falsification of them.

The investigation remains open and further arrests are expected to be made.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Minor arrested for forging euro notes and selling them online”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.