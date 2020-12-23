Migrant Boat Lands On Beach In Spain’s Alicante

MIGRANT boat carrying twelve passengers lands on a beach in Spain’s Alicante

Yet another small boat carrying migrants has landed on an Alicante beach. The latest arrival turned up at Barraca de Xabia cove on Wednesday morning, December 23. The travellers were well-prepared as officials report that they were wearing waterproof gear, which they quickly discarded along with the boat. Last week, National Police apprehended another boat-full of migrants in Alicante as they walked around in soaking wet clothes.

The group arrived in a patera – a light, fibreglass boat with a powerful motor – before dawn, and an early-rising fisherman reported to Guardia Civil that he found the empty boat and clothes nearby. Officials immediately set out on a search to track down the migrants, who were transferred to the Port of Alicante where they will undergo PCR tests.

