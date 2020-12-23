Merry Christmas everyone

‘Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it’. So paraphrased Sir Winston Churchill in 1948.

As the Germans stand on the brink of losing their third attempt to take over Europe you would have thought they may have just learned something from the errors of past disasters. The irony is of course that it is once again the British who are the instigators of their highly probable downfall.

Despite their attempts to make us believe this whole Common Market exercise was intended to unify a European community with equal opportunities for all, its actual goal (however they have tried to disguise it) has always ultimately been the forming of a super state with Germany at the helm.

France, with its historical hatred for all things British, has predictably tagged along and ‘Vichy like’ reveled in siding with its German masters in putting down or impeding the UK at every opportunity.

With their forces of occupation this time replaced by its economic ‘troops,’ the Germans have so far managed to keep the member states in line. Now their whole plan now beginning to fall apart, it is imperative, as an example to other countries, for them to make Britain’s departure as difficult as they possibly can.

There are a number of highly disillusioned and disgruntled countries out there and if the UK is seen to ‘get out’ too easily, they will be following suit before you can say Drachma, Lira or even Peseta!

In my personal opinion, within the next decade we will see the whole antiquated project fall apart, leaving the Germans once again stuck in a bunker vainly trying to prop up their egos, along with the dregs of their under financed and ill equipped ‘ally’ nations that we have all had to subsidize for years.

Brussels has now most certainly inherited the dubious title of ‘Sick Man of Europe’ and it is no more than this outdated, obsolete bunch of arrogant wasters deserve. After its third victory in just over one hundred years, God bless the UK and a whole sparkling new beginning

Driving around London of late you find your eyes assaulted by ginormous electric hoardings. Normally used for advertising commodities, these sites are now being freely exploited for black racist propaganda.

They now promote messages akin to – ‘I want to live in a country that celebrates black history all year round’, or, ‘I want to live in a country where a black person can confidently say, I want to be Prime Minister’.

This last statement is an utter disgrace and implies that certain races cannot reach the highest position in British politics. With at least a half dozen ethnic MP’s who could at this moment quite easily qualify for the position, it is a blatant, unacceptable racist slur on the UK’s white populace.

I hasten to remind the UK’s black citizens that it is qualifications, quality and votes that elect Prime Ministers. Not the colour of their skin. Sorry Diana Abbott didn’t quite attain the criteria!

Merry Christmas everyone

Keep the faith

Love Leapy

Leapylee2002@gmail.com

Expatradioscotland.com

Mon. Wed. Fri.