Marston’s Brewery saves more than 1,300 jobs in Wales

MARSTON’S BREWERY has exchanged contracts with Brains Brewery to operate its portfolio of 156 pubs in Wales, on a combination of leased and management contract arrangements.

Established in Cardiff in 1882, Brains is an iconic family business, synonymous with pubs and brewing in Wales with which Marston’s has had a longstanding relationship.

Brains owns a portfolio of 156 pubs, principally located in South and West Wales, as well as the heritage beer brand of Wales of the same name.

The pub business currently employs around 1,300 people all of whom will transfer to work for Marston’s.

The earlier lockdown and the latest decision to ensure that pubs closed by 6pm in Wales meant that Brains had to close its entire pub network on December 4 and look for ways to continue to exist.

In a gesture of goodwill to those in need, it committed to donating all food stock held in its freezers to help feed the vulnerable over the festive period and into the New Year through FareShare Cymru after having made a similar charitable gesture back in March, when they donated well over £100,000 (€110,000) worth of stock to local charities and key workers.

The pubs when re-opened will still be run under the Brains brand and will continue to sell its beer, which is brewed at its recently opened facility in Cardiff Bay.

John Rhys, Chairman of Brains, said “this transaction enables Brains to recapitalise its balance sheet and continue its long heritage as an independent entity, preserving this great Welsh business for generations to come.”

