Man that Threw Boy off Tate Modern has Sentence Extended

THE Man that threw a boy off the Tate Modern has had his sentence extended after an attack on hospital staff.

The attack on the boy took place last year in August when Jonty Bravery, 19, completed his plan to throw a stranger from the platform to gain news attention. He had spent time on the platform to choose who would be his victim.

Jonty has now been sentenced to a further 14 weeks after he attacked hospital staff at the high-security psychiatric hospital at Broadmoor. These attacks occurred on January 29 whilst he was waiting to be sentenced for throwing the boy from the Tate Modern.

Jonty repeatedly punched Nursing Assistant Sarah Edwards when she was there to clean his room and then bit Rehabilitation Therapist Assistant, Maxwell King as he tried to help Sarah.

Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate said, “In my view, what makes this really serious is this woman was quite vulnerable and in a difficult job in Broadmoor.

“It was pretty nasty. She had her back to you when you struck. You punched her face and her head pulled her hair and took her down to the ground. It was a really horrible attack.”

