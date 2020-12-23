MAN Seriously Injured In A Chemical Explosion In Manchester, on an industrial estate



The Manchester Evening News reported that fire, police, and ambulance services were called at around 11am on Tuesday, December 22, to an industrial estate in Liverpool Road, Cadishead, Greater Manchester, after reports of an explosion, with the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirming that a man had been taken to hospital, suffering from chemical burns.

An NWAS spokesman said, said, “We were called about an incident at 11:07am, and we have attended with multiple resources including an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and members of Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We have taken one male patient to the hospital”.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 30-year-old man was in the hospital, and they were waiting to question him about the incident.

One neighbour commented “The noise was really loud like a big boom something exploding or collapsing, that’s all I can say. Scary. We heard a big blast and we didn’t think much of it at first. We thought it could be from a car. It was quite soon after that, very quickly, that we saw all the police cars. They arrived and there were fire engines too”.

