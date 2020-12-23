Lucky souvenir of Javea holiday

A JAVEA lottery administration handed out just one Decimo (tenth of a ticket) of the big “Gordo” prize in this year’s Christmas lottery.

The 72,897 winner was sold last summer by Loterias Jubama in Calle Santisimo Cristo del Mar near Javea port.

-- Advertisement --



Its purchaser was Mila Fernandez from Puebla de Don Fabrique (Granada) who was visiting her mother Nulinon Gomez who has lived in Javea for 40 years.

Buying Christmas Lottery while on holiday is a time-honoured Spanish custom and Mila’s visit paid off to the tune of €400,000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “uvenir of Javea holiday.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.