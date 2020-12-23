Life sentence for teen who fatally stabbed boyfriend after a row.

ELLIE WAIN, 18, was convicted of murder after fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the street outside their home in Coventry, and given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 17 years.

-- Advertisement --



Wain was armed with a knife following a row with Kieran Brown, also 18, on June 1 this year.

The pair ended up on the floor during a scuffle and Kieran was fatally wounded.

He was rushed to hospital by a relative but sadly died soon after arriving at around 10.10pm.

A trial at Coventry Crown Court heard their on-off relationship was “volatile and she had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis earlier that day”.

Kieran’s family has described him as “a kind loving son, grandson and great-grandson.

“His life was cut short by the cruel actions of Ellie Wain in a fit of temper because things weren’t going her way. We won’t see Kieran grow into a man, he won’t get married or have children.

“There is no sentence that will bring Kieran back, our family is living a life sentence of our own – a huge hole has been left where Kieran should be. Ellie is young and will get to have a life at some point she has taken this opportunity from Kieran,” they said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from force CID, said: “If Wain hadn’t armed herself with the knife, she would not have been able to inflict the fatal injuries she did, and Kieran would still be alive today. This will now mean she loses her freedom for a long time.

“This is yet another reminder of the fatal consequences that carrying and using knives can have. I urge anyone that picks up a knife to stop and think before it’s too late… there is no going back.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Life sentence for teen who fatally stabbed boyfriend after a row”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.