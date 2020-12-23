Jet2holidays has suspended flights and holidays to the Canary Islands and Turkey as a result of travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish and Turkish governments.

Jet2 has also extended its suspension of flights and holidays to Madeira due to similar restrictions from Portugal. Flights and holidays to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Antalya (Turkey) and Funchal (Madeira) are suspended up to and including January 5, 2021. Flights and holidays to Fuerteventura are suspended up to and including February 7, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesperson said, quote: “Due to the latest travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish, Turkish and Portuguese governments, we have taken the decision to suspend flights and holidays to the Canary Islands and Turkey, as well as extend the suspension of flights and holidays to Madeira. Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, we have been repeatedly recognised by independent travel agents for how we have been looking after them, and we will be automatically cancelling affected trade bookings with a relevant refund.”

He added: Independent travel agents who have customers in resort who are due to travel back to the UK should advise customers to continue to enjoy their holidays as normal. We are continuing to operate a programme of inbound flights and we will be in touch regarding flights. For customers due to travel to these destinations after the dates outlined above, we will provide an update once we have further detail. We would like to thank customers and independent travel agency partners for their continued patience and understanding.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jet2holidays Suspends Canary Islands and Turkey Programmes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.