INTER MILAN Place Christian Eriksen On The Transfer List after only 12 months with the Italian club

It has been announced in Italy, by Sky Sport Italia, that the 28-year-old Christian Eriksen has been placed on the transfer list by Giuseppe Marotta, the Inter Milan CEO, only joining the club from Tottenham last January for £16.9million, when the Danish midfielder was one of the most sought-after in Europe but has only started five games this season under Antonio Conte, and it was common knowledge that the player had asked to leave.

-- Advertisement --



Marotta told Sky Sport Italia, “Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He’s going to leave in January. He’s not functional to our plans, and he has had difficulty here at Inter. I think it’s right that Christian goes away to find more space”.

He continued, “Obviously, we will need to find a solution. That is not an insult towards his professionalism, there is no punishment. It’s just a situation that has developed and it’s only fair he goes where he can play more regularly”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Inter Milan Place Christian Eriksen On The Transfer List”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.