Hundreds of Pfizer Vaccine Doses Delivered to GP Surgery Thrown Away After Refrigerator Problem

Hundreds of Pfizer doses that were delivered to a GP surgery in Macclesfield had to be thrown away due to a ‘refrigeration issue’ meaning the town’s most vulnerable will have to wait for another three-weeks for the jab. A batch of the coronavirus vaccine Pfizer-BioNTech, containing 975 doses, which were delivered to Waters Green Medical Centre were found to be unusable.

The problem was apparently caused by issues refrigerating the vaccine, which needs to be kept at -70 degrees centigrade and then 2 to 8 degrees at vaccination centres for up to five days. Waters Green, on Sunderland Street, houses six GP surgeries – Cumberland House Practice, High Street Surgery, Park Green Surgery, Park Lane Surgery, South Park Surgery and Broken Cross Surgery.

It is overseen by NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which has apologised for the ‘temporary issue’ and says it is being resolved.

