How Crazy is That?- Killer is allowed to STAY in the UK… because he may harm people in Albania!

A Schizophrenic killer has escaped deportation after a judge heard he might struggle to access medication in his home country. The paranoid schizophrenic killer escaped deportation to Albania on human rights grounds after a judge ruled he might ‘harm others’ in his homeland. Astrit Mija killed his flatmate in 2003 and has been in prison for the last 17 years.

Mija was jailed for life after being found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility for the attack on Arben Basha at their home in Ipswich – four years after he arrived in Britain and falsely claimed to be a Kosovan refugee.

The presiding Judge Anna-Rose Landes said Mija’s lack of family support in Albania meant he might struggle to access the drugs he needed, possibly leading him to kill himself or ‘harm others’. In a blow for Priti Patel, a Home Office appeal against the ruling has been rejected. It was not immediately clear if Mija, who was believed to be in jail during the appeals, could be allowed free yet in the UK.

