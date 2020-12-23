Happy holidays from all of us at HouseSit Match

As we look back to a unique year with all kinds of global challenges because of Covid-19, to say nothing of the travel restrictions, we at Housesit Match are looking forward to 2021 with great optimism.

Hope is very much on the horizon. We read daily about new vaccines, automated fever scanners being added to airports and public buildings, and general awareness of how the virus can be managed. All these initiatives will help us all to get back to our normal routines.

In that spirit we’d like to take a moment to wish all our members and followers the very best of health and good fortune in the coming year. Stay well and keep in touch. We look forward to helping you find house and petsitters again soon!

