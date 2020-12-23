Guardia Civil creates National Arms Register for weapons identification

THE Guardia Civil creates the National Arms Register to improve the identification of weapons and their owners which contain the information necessary for the traceability and identification of the weapons.

With the publication of Royal Decree 726/2020 of August 4, the Weapons Regulations have been modified. Among the new features introduced is the creation of the National Arms Register. This new body will be located in the Central Intervention of Arms and Explosives of the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil.

This register will contain those arms, ammunition, essential components, guides, authorisations and licences that are in accordance with the regulations and is intended to link arms to their owners.

Likewise, and for reasons of traceability, Directive 2017/853 of the European Parliament and of the Council establishes the expiry of this data at 30 years after the destruction of the firearms or their essential components.

Likewise, access to them is allowed to the competent authorities, establishing the colonel in charge of the Central Intervention of Arms and Explosives as the person responsible for the processing of the data.

Until this moment, the arms regulation approved by R.D. 137/1993, established that the Central Intervention of Arms and Explosives of the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil would be the Central Registry of Guides and Licenses.

Subsequently, the identification records of the firearms and of the persons who acquired or possessed them were to appear in a file called “ARMS”, which was regulated by order of the Minister of the Interior INT/1202/2011.

With the current modification, the Central Registry of Guides and Licenses is now called the National Arms Registry, containing the necessary information so that the vicissitudes of a weapon can be known at all times from its origin.

