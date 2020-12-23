Gloucestershire Raised Raptors to Be Released in Bulgaria

GLOUCESTERSHIRE raised raptors are to be released in the wild in Bulgaria.

The 11 birds of prey have been raised in Gloucestershire and money is being raised to be able to transport them to Bulgaria. Around £5000 is needed to deliver the birds through Europe and a total of £2000 has been donated so far.

The International Centre for Birds of Prey (ICBP) in Newent will send falcons, kestrels and vultures to the Balkans in order to become part of their breeding and release initiatives.

Director of the ICBP, Jemima Parry-Jones said, “We have sent birds to Green Balkans in the past and we are excited to have the opportunity to again,”

“This year has been hard but we are determined to provide some good news.”

A total of three Griffon Vultures, two Egyptian Vultures, one Saker Falcon and five Lesser Kestrels will make the two day journey.

