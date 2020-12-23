Germany sets new record for Covid deaths in a single day

Germany has set a new record for Covid deaths in a single day recording 962 fatalities in 24 hours.

THIS is the country’s highest single-day death toll to date since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of Virology.

The previous highest number of deaths was seen on Wednesday, December 16, when 952 were registered.

The country has seen 24,740 new cases since Tuesday, December 22.

The maximum number of new infections was reached on Friday, December 18, with 33,777.

In Germany as a whole, the cumulative incidence in the last seven days stands at 195.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but in the Saxony in the eastern part of the country, the situation is more alarming.

There, the weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is more than double the national average at 414.1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, which has a population of around 83 million inhabitants there have been 1,554,920 Covid infections, of which 1,160,100 patients have recovered.

The Covid-related death toll now stands at 27,968.

Germany imposed tight restrictions earlier this month Only essential shops are still open and since the beginning of November, bars and restaurants have been closed along with operas, museums, cinemas and theatres.

The public is strongly advised to avoid all types of expendable trips and restrict social contact.

