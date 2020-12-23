FRANCE fast-tracks citizenship applications for foreign frontline workers

The French government announced on Tuesday, December 22 that it would fast-track the citizenship applications of some 3,000 frontline workers who “gave their time and swung into action” during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



“Foreign workers gave their time and swung into action for all of us during the COVID crisis,” said Marlene Schiappa, France’s deputy minister for citizenship. “It is now up to the Republic to take a step toward them.”

The process, which can take years to complete, has been stepped up a notch to ensure the timely naturalisation of all those who contributed to the well-being of France in the past few months.

“Health professionals, cleaning ladies, childcare workers, checkout staff: They all proved their commitment to the nation,” Schiappa’s office said in a statement.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Fast-Tracks Citizenship For Frontline Workers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.