FORMER Vogue model Stella Tennant has died suddenly aged 50

Fashion model and former Vogue cover girl Stella Tennant passed away at her home in Scotland on December 22, at age 50. Stella, who modelled for some of fashion’s biggest names during the 90s, including Calvin Klein, Burberry and Chanel, was granddaughter to the 11th Duke of Devonshire.

Her family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.

“Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

In 2012 Stella made fashion history by appearing at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games alongside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

