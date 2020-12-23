Five children among eight people injured in multiple crash

Five children are among eight people in a multiple crash that forced the two-hour closure of the N-240 at around 8am this morning, Wednesday, December 23.

THE collision in heavy fog in Torregrossa, Lleida, involved four cars resulting in tailbacks of up to 4km in both directions.

Two of the three adults and five children injured have been seriously wounded. They have all been transferred to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital in Lleida.

The road absorbs the traffic from the AP-2 which was closed due to the intense fog in the area, diverting traffic to the N-240, according to Barcelona police Mossos d’Escuadra.

Two police patrols, five firefighter teams and nine ambulances attended the scene.

