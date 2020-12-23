Facebook to Offer Enhanced Security to More Users

SOCIAL MEDIA giant Facebook is set to offer enhanced security to more users during 2021.

During the US elections over 70 per cent of those involved had the Facebook’s enhanced security, called Facebook Protect that used two-factor authentication. Facebook is now looking to offer this to more users.

According to Axios, Nate Gleicher, head of security policy at the social media giant, said that Protect includes real-time monitoring, and is going to be offered to human rights advocates and reporters. Physical security keys for two-factor authentication will also be provided to significant users. Regular Facebook users will be able to get their hands on the keys too, but at a cost.

It is predicted that social media will face continued criticism over security and new laws may be implemented in the next few years.

