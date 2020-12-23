EastEnders Star Forced To Sell Clothes To Pay Bills

EASTENDERS star Tamzin Outhwaite forced to sell clothes to pay bills

Former EastEnder Tamzin Outhwaite, 50, who played Mel on the soap for 21 years, has revealed that since acting work has dried up during the coronavirus pandemic she has had to come up with some creative ways to pay the bills. One of her new sidelines, which is proving quite profitable, is selling clothes and other items that she no longer needs.

She told podcast Irregular B***hes: ‘I just think this is going to be probably how I’m going to pay my mortgage and exist for a while, until our industry comes back.’

Tamzin said she‘s not “snobby or proud” about the things she has to do to earn a crust, and praises other colleagues who are embarking on alternative careers.

‘I’m not snobby or proud about what I do. I love a car boot sale, but everything is online. I’m thinking of ways of: “How do I do that now?” I’m not proud. Oh god, influencers make money, how do you go about doing that?’

‘I worry about my musical theatre family,’ she said. ‘Mates that I know are delivery driving, and I think, “Good on you.”

