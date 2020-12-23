DESIGNER Rachel Zoe’s Son Aged Nine Falls 40ft From A Ski Lift in Colorado

Celebrity designer Rachel Zoe, took to Instagram on Monday, December 21, to tell how her nine-year-old son, Skyler, fell 40ft from a ski lift in Colorado, on Sunday, December 20, and was rushed to the hospital, during the first day of her family Winter break, with husband Roger Berman, and seven-year-old son, Karius.

Rachel posted photos on Instagram, saying, “This is Sky yesterday in the ER, and I will share what happened when I feel more ready. The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK”.

She continued, “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday, which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start, and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift. Needless to say by a miracle, and the ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life, or from what could have happened. Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion”.

She then let Skyler speak to the camera, “Hi everyone. I’m okay, just sore. To show you that I’m okay, I’m gonna stand up, see look, I can stand up, and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine”.

