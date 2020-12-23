Crocodile Bites & Volcanic Eruption: NHS Reveal Year’s Strangest Injuries

THE NHS has revealed an exhaustive list of the most unusual, bizarre, and often baffling injuries they treated between March 2019 and March 2020.

Over a 12 month period, doctors in Britain’s emergency rooms treated 10 patients who had been “bitten or struck” by a crocodile or alligator, while scorpions and poisonous spiders sent 70 people to the hospital. Overall animal bites were the cause of just under 20,000 injuries, with rats, lizards, and snakes making the list of offending animals.

Three extremely unlucky people were wounded after being struck by lightning, while lawnmower accidents caused 490 injuries. Firework accidents had 154 victims, and the winter peril of slipping on ice or snow was responsible for over 1000 A&E admissions.

Falls from rollerskates, skateboards, skis, and ice-skates led to 4489 injuries, and perhaps most bewildering is the treatment of five people suffering wounds sustained from a “volcanic eruption”.

The NHS pointed out that the more unusual entries highlight the wide range of injuries treated by Britain’s doctors every day. Overall, “accidents” were responsible for 800,000 hospital admissions which the health service says is a stark reminder to always practice health and safety. Perhaps especially in the event of a volcanic eruption…

