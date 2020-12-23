CORONATION STREET Axes Director Who Claimed Racism Doesn’t Exist In The Media, in outbursts on social media



Steve Finn, a freelance director working on ITV’s Coronation Street, as reported by Huffington Post, has been dismissed by bosses after it was revealed he made vitriolic comments on social media, including posting, “I have worked in this business for over 40 years and I have not seen one instance of racism”.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesman for Coronation Street told the MailonLine, “We have been made aware of comments on social media by a freelance director, Steve Finn, which are inconsistent with the values of both Coronation Street and ITV. The director will not, therefore, be returning to Coronation Street”.

Finn was also being found to have made posts about author John Amaechi, and ‘Kidultood ‘ director, Noel Clarke, who after reading of him speaking of his desire for more diverse production teams on TV shows, Finn called a ‘f***tard’, commenting, “You got some white people ‘let go’ to assuage your own agenda, read the post”.

David Olusoga, the historian, wrote on Facebook about feeling marginalised in his career in the media and talked about the discrimination he had faced in the media industry, about which Finn apparently commented, “Oh poor dear, so crushed by his success on the unenlightened British media. Could I get just a tenth of his salary for making programmes which people actually watch? I’m afraid I find people like him beyond contempt because he has made a very nice earner out of his niche abilities, but now wants to ride the racism high-horse to maximum effect”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coronation Street Axes Director Who Claimed Racism Doesn’t Exist In The Media.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.