CONGA Party Video Of Maskless NYC Republicans Goes Viral with more than 2 million views



Footage posted by journalist, Matt Binder, went viral on social media this week, with more than 2 million views, of a video taken at a party on December 9, organised by a group of New York City conservatives, at the Whitestone Republican Club, in Queens, which, in the middle of a pandemic, shows a conga line of 16 people, none wearing facemasks, moving to the sound of the Bee Gees hit, ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

Underneath the video, Binder wrote, “The Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID”, with most of the partygoers appearing to be elderly, but seemingly oblivious to the pandemic, as one reveller wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, and another waved a Trump 2020 flag.

Andrew Cuomo, the New York Governor, on a conference call with reporters, on Tuesday evening, said, “I saw the video. Covid conga lines are not smart. That is my official position. Why you would do an unmasked Covid conga line in the middle of a pandemic defies logical explanation”.

