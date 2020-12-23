Christmas Comes Early For The Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella

Christmas Comes Early For Spain’s Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

With the aim of making hospital stays more bearable for patients and their families, especially in this difficult year of the pandemic, the Costa del Sol Hospital has planned a very special Christmas. Everything from decorations placed around the facility, to Christmas motifs placed around the hospital, to the tasting by patients and professionals of special menus prepared by chefs- it has all help lighten up a very dark period bought on by the pandemic.

Of course, all of this is being adapted to the security measures imposed by the current health crisis.

In addition to menus, decorations and Christmas trees to make their stay in the hospital more welcoming during these holidays, the professionals from three centres, the Hospital Costa del Sol, Hospital de Alta Resolution (HAR) of Benalmádena and Center of High Resolution of Specialties ( CARE) of Mijas have wanted to pay their particular tribute to citizens having to spend the festive season in a hospital ward,

For its part, the hospital kitchen service has prepared a fantastic gastronomic offer for for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year and will offer professionals and patients –observing special dietary restrictions for health reasons, a special menu for patients on Christmas Eve.

Specifically, soup with mincemeat flavoured with mint or mushroom cream with mincemeat and black truffle oil. Second, pork medallions with parmentier and prunes with zucchini sticks as a garnish or salmon on a bed of braised spinach with a garnish of potato tournedo. For dessert, orange cake with warm cream, as well as the traditional Christmas sweets of course!

Another surprise for the hospital was delivered on December 17 by the students of the Platero de Marbella Public School of Primary Education when they delivered six giant murals (three meters wide by 1.20 high) created by themselves with Christmas cards as a token of their support.

This initiative is aimed at, according to the centre, to “those people who make it possible for the hospital to function, working to care for and care for others and also to bring light and joy to hospitalized and isolated people in quarantine.”

In total, some 600 Christmas postcards made by the boys and girls of this centre adorn these panels and are already on display in the hospital, specifically, in visible places such as entrance and main hall, hospitalization units and outpatient clinics.

