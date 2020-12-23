CARE HOME MANAGER Dragged Woman from Her Chair Found Guilty of a series of offences.

Barbara Sykes, aged 63, ran the care home with ‘with an iron rod’, and both residents and fellow staff were bullied by her.

Sykes managed the Elliot Centre for people with disabilities in Rotherham between 2010 and 2017. The centre was run as a part of the Rotherham Council’s REACH service, with the aim of caring for adults with learning difficulties.

Sykes had committed a series of neglect offences against people in her care, and staff were scared to report problems. Crown Prosecution Service’s Helen Gaunt said: “Sykes ruled the Elliott Centre with an iron rod, routinely inflicting ill-treatment on a range of vulnerable people.

“The clients had the right to be treated with respect and dignity. Their families, in entrusting their relatives to Sykes’ care had a rightful expectation that their vulnerable family members would be treated with compassion and care.

“Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth. Sykes bullied and routinely humiliated both her staff and the service-users. The Elliott Centre clients were all extremely vulnerable and entirely at her mercy.”

Sheffield Crown Court found Sykes guilty of multiple counts of ill-treating a person lacking capacity, while Sykes’ assistant manager Julie Paul-Slack, was found guilty of assisting Sykes drag a woman from her chair and into the garden. They are due to be sentenced in March.

