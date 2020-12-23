‘BREAD’ Star ‘Lilo Lill’, Actress Eileen Pollock Dies Aged 73, peacefully at her home in London



In a statement from her family, it has been announced that Belfast-born actress, Eileen Pollock, probably best-known for playing ‘Lilo Lill’ in the hit 1980s sitcom ‘Bread’, set in Liverpool, has died peacefully at her home in London, aged 73.

They stated that Eileen will be remembered as a ‘dear sister, loved aunt and great aunt’, and as an ‘actor, writer and storyteller’, and, ‘your beauty, laughter, and loving eyes gave joy to all’, while her agents ANA, posted in Twitter, “At the end of such a hard year, we regret to announce another sad loss to our ANA family, the wonderful Eileen Pollock, or Polly to her friends”.

They continued, “Polly was a hugely loved and well-known talent of stage and screen, both here and in Ireland, working with some of the biggest names in films, like Ron Howard and Mike Leigh, but perhaps will most famously be remembered for making us all chuckle as series regular Lilo Lill in Bread. We send our love to all who knew Polly, she was truly a powerhouse of an actor, with huge generosity and spirit”.

Adding, “We will miss our dear friend and will always remember her as our wonderful, witty, brilliant, Belfast girl! She spent Friday reciting poetry with a friend and slipped off that night peacefully in her sleep. A beautiful way to go”.

