Boost for Campello shops

CAMPELLO’S Commerce department continues to promote local businesses with its El Campello Plaza online shopping website.

The latest initiative over the Christmas holidays was a free delivery service for the first 2,000 shoppers who took up the offer.

Commerce councillor Maricarmen Aleman explained that her department was well aware of the economic setbacks posed by the pandemic and was giving all its support to revitalising local shopping.

