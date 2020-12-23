BILL COSBY’S Covid Fears Means He Refuses To Take Showers In Prison, preferring to wash in his cell



Disgraced comedian and star of TV’s ‘The Cosby Show’, the 83-year-old Bill Cosby, is doing 10 years in SCI Phoenix prison since 2018, after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and has revealed in an interview with DailyMail.com, that he is scared of contracting Covid-19, so is refusing to take showers in prison.

He told DailyMail.com, “As of now, I have declined to take any showers, and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy”.

His lawyers have been attempting to get early release for Cosby, after SCI Phoenix Governor, Tom Wolfe granted release to some prisoners who could be ‘vulnerable’ to the virus, but he excluded sex offenders, but his lawyers attended a hearing on December 1, at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to get him released.

Spokesman for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, said, “Many of the inmates are more concerned for Mr Cosby due to his age, health issues, and blindness”, adding that Bill has refused to take part in the rehabilitation programme for sexual predators, that was a part of his parole conditions, because once he took part, it was like he is admitting to being guilty of the charges against him, and he would prefer to do the 10 years instead.

