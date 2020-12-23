Biden Says ‘Darkest Days’ Are Still Ahead

JOE Biden says the ‘darkest days’ of the coronavirus pandemic are still ahead

President-elect Joe Biden has shared his grim prophesy that the “darkest days” of the coronavirus pandemic are still ahead of us as the US reported its second deadliest day, with a recorded 3,400 Covid-related deaths o Tuesday, December 22.

“Here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us,” Biden said.

“So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines.

“As frustrating as it is to hear, it’s going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus. There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around.”

Biden made US history on December 21 when he received the Pfizer jab live on air at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, in an attempt to boost Americans’ confidence in the Covid vaccine.

The incoming president explained, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

