Barça leaves player ‘stranded’ in Istanbul

BARÇA Basketball Club reportedly left a player behind in Istanbul after discovering that he was in negotiations with Real Madrid.

Sports press such as Mundo Deportivo reported that French player Thomas Heurtel, had not been given permissions to get on the plane back to Barcelona with the rest of the team, following their defeat at the hands of Anadolu Efes, a match in which he did not play.

Heurtel had told Barcelona that he was negotiating with Fenerbahçe but when coach Sarunas Jasikevicius discovered that he had gone behind their backs to talk to Real Madrid, he decided not to allow him on the plane.

The Association of Professional Basketball Players was outraged over the treatment received by the player and took to Twitter to report that “At 0.30h there is a player ‘stranded’ in a foreign city. His club hasn’t allowed him to get on the plane back. Do they need to have the COVID-19 situation explained to them? Is there no humanity left? We are in touch with the player to help him however we can.”

