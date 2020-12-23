Axe Attack on Police During Raid On Home ‘Brothel’

AXE attack on East London police during raid on a home ‘brothel’.

Vasile Alexandru, aged 30, of Pelly Road in Newham attacked police officers with an axe during a raid on his home on May 11, after it was suspected that the home was being used as a brothel. It was also thought that the women involved were victims.

Police tried to gain entry to Alexandru’s house shortly after 6am, and after hearing noises that sounded like evidence disposal or an escape attempt, a battering ram was used. The officer hit the door multiple times before it became lodged, and at this point the door window was broken from the inside.

The officer saw an axe come through the window, and a bearded man was also seen. After searching the house, the man was not found, but he did not get very far and was arrested only minutes later.

Nigel Penny, Detective Inspector said, “This case highlights the levels of violence that police officers and other emergency workers can face whilst in the execution of their duty.

“The substantial custodial sentence passed down today reflects the severity of the attack on police officers doing their job and is a welcome reminder that our society will not tolerate such acts of violence.”

Sentencing occurred at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 18 and Alexandru was jailed for seven years.

