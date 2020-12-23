Are you breaking Christmas traditions or Covid rules?

NIGELLA Lawson is one of many who has claimed she will not cook a Christmas turkey this year “for the first time ever”. Will you also be breaking Christmas traditions?

Ms Lawson told the BBC’s Newscast podcast that she felt following festive tradition while not having “a family Christmas” due to Covid-19 would make her “feel what’s missing”.

For most of us, finances will play a huge role in our decision making this year over the festive period but some traditions are hard to let go of.

My house at Christmas is like most, usually FULL of family and friends. With the restrictions in place this year this just isn’t possible so choices must be made, do we ditch a turkey for a large chicken and a small joint of ham or just have a turkey and forget the ham, or do we do beef instead? Is there any need for a starter? Do I honestly need 4 tubs of Quality Street and 6 cases of wine?

One way to keep the festive spirit alive with a larger group of people is to eat out but without the ability to make plans in advance its been such a difficult thing to organise. The covid pandemic has cost the hospitality industry dearly this year and as 2020 draws to an end, those businesses left standing will no doubt be eternally thankful for your custom and support.

If you are staying home and making some savings by cutting back on usual Christmas indulgences, why not indulge in a drink or two ( with food if required by restrictions in your area), and support your local independent businesses who have fought so hard to keep their doors open this year.

Just because it’s not going to be the same as usual, doesn’t mean it’s not going to be a very merry Christmas. Why not embrace some changes and start some new traditions.

