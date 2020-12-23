American Teen’s Sentence Reduced for Cayman Islands Lockdown Breach

THE SENTENCES of an American teenager and her boyfriend who broke lockdown rules in the Cayman Islands have been reduced from four to two months.

Skylar Mack, an 18-year old student from Georgia, arrived in Grand Cayman on November 27th and was ordered to isolate for two weeks. She was issued a tracking wristband to monitor her movements and signed a document agreeing not to leave quarantine or remove her electronic bracelet.

Two days later she was arrested alongside her boyfriend for attending a jetski competition he was participating him, having taken off the wristband. The couple were originally slapped with $2600 fines and 40 hours of community service for breaching the restrictions.

Cayman prosecutors deemed this punishment too lenient and successfully managed to secure four-month prison sentences for the couple. However, a court of appeals has now halved these sentences to just two months each.

Mack’s father told CBS News that the family had appealed to the Trump administration for help, saying “we’re kind of at the mercy of another country”. He added that he felt that someone had taken a “personal vendetta” against his young daughter. Cayman authorities have taken a very strong attitude against Mack’s breach of quarantine rules.

“This was as flagrant a breach as could be imagined; it was borne of selfishness and arrogance,” Judge Roger Chapple said, according to the Cayman Compass newspaper. “This was entirely deliberate and planned, as evidenced by her desire to switch her wristband the day before to a looser one that she was then able to remove.”

