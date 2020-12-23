Alicante: Campaign to warn of alcohol consumption risks during Christmas

THE Department of Education of Alicante launches a campaign to warn of the risks of alcohol consumption among young people and adults during Christmas.

The Department of Education, led by Julia Llopis, has launched a campaign to warn of the risks of alcohol consumption among young people and adults during Christmas. The initiative is made up of three illustrations that show how alcohol consumption leads to neglect of anti-COVID-19 measures, especially at the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

This lack of care, explains the mayor, “endangers everyone’s health, but especially that of the elderly. Whether they are at the party or not”. The campaign focuses mainly on family gatherings “because these are key to raising awareness,” Llopis said.

In explaining the philosophy of the campaign, Julia Llopis stressed that “it is the figures that show that family and friends gatherings are a clear focus for the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, alcohol consumption has a lot to do with the neglect of basic protection measures. For this reason, the images represent scenes that we have all observed at some point and that we should avoid at these parties”.

Lucía de la Vega, a representative of the company that devised the campaign, stressed that “we are aware that we are emphasising uncomfortable truths. But our intention is to generate debate”. The creations are originals by Rodrigo García. The campaign will be made visible on the Internet and on the various social networks. It will also reach secondary schools and vocational training classrooms. It will be displayed on city buses and on TRAM lines.

Another objective is the involvement of young people in the search for solutions and alternatives to alcohol consumption. Thus, the three posters of the campaign will be sent to the HEIs as educational material to be worked on and discussed in the classrooms.

The campaign avoids the imperatives and includes a second, more participatory part in which young people are invited to imagine and propose leisure plans that are alcohol-free and compatible with COVID safety measures.

